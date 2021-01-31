PHIL CAMPBELL — Robert Eugene Allen, 73, died January 28, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., at Akins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Cemetery, with burial to follow.

