CENTRAL HEIGHTS COMMUNITY — Robert Howard Barker, 88, Central Heights Community, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 18, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Andy White and Barry Jacobs officiating. Interment will be in New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery.
Robert was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He retired from Reynolds Alloys. He was also a retired hog farmer.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Joan K. Barker; parents, Robert Floyd and Mary Bama Barker; brothers, J. T. and Raymond Barker; and nephew, Hairell Ray Barker.
Robert is survived by his children, Mike Barker (Mary), Donna Barker, Janice Barker Ikard (Jim), and John Barker (Amy); grandchildren, Samanda Barker Holland, Maleea Ikard, AJ Ikard, Jacob Hammond, and Makayla Barker; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Lawrence Smith, Jacob Hammond, AJ Ikard, Glen Barker, Dennis Barker, and Troy Burgess.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Huntsville Heart Failure Clinic and to Visiting Angels.
