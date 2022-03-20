ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Robert Keith Beckman, 62, died March 15, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 from 4-6 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The memorial service will follow at 6 p.m., at the chapel. He was of the Catholic faith.

