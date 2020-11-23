KILLEN — Robert Manson Behel, age 86, died November 20th, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was a member of the Killen Church of Christ, where he served as Bible class teacher, Song Leader, Deacon and Elder over a period of 30 years.
Mr. Behel was a graduate of David Lipscomb University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting. After his graduation, he was employed by Reynolds Metals Company for 37 years as accountant and also head of the Data Processing Department.
Mr. Behel also preached for a span of 30 years at six congregations including: Mynot, Ford City, Center Hill, Pleasant Valley, Atlas, and Oakland Churches of Christ. His dedication to sharing the Gospel lead to many baptisms and influenced countless lives. Among Mr. Behel’s other loves was life on his farm and his family.
Mr. Behel was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Franklin Behel and Mattie Pearl Coker Behel, brothers A. D., Emory, and Hollis Behel, sisters Leva Allen, Mattie Ruth Wallace, and Elmyra Howell.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wyna Harper Behel, sons Keith (Glenda), Kraig (Rita), daughters, Kerry Garrett (Chuck), Kaycee Jenkins (Eric). He is also survived by six precious grandchildren, Haley (Zack) Crowell, Emma Kate Garrett, Mikayla and Maria Behel, August and Kyle Jenkins. He has one great grandson, Mayer Everett Crowell. He is also survived by a sister, Cornelia Ragester. His survivors also include a host of nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all who love him.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a cause dearest to you.
The family would like to thank Encompass Health and the wonderful nurses for their tender care, and physicians and loving friends Drs. Tim and Ty Ashley.
Funeral arrangements are as follows:
Due to their desire to protect those they love from COVID-19, a funeral will be conducted at Killen Church of Christ with immediate family only on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at noon. Elkins East Chapel will assist the family. Interment will follow the funeral at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, AL.
The funeral service will be live streamed to the Killen Church of Christ Facebook Page.
The family welcomes you to join them online and welcomes cards, messages, and most of all your prayers.
