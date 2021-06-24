IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Robert ‘Billy’ Johnson, 89, died June 22, 2021. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday at Cutshall Funeral Home with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Campground Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Campground Cemetery Fund, c/o Barney Hudson, 1609 N. Pearl St., Iuka, MS 38852. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
