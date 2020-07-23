FLORENCE — Robert Blaine Smith, age 28, of Florence, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Visitation will be today, July 23, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Experience Church. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Culbreath and Pastor Jeffrey Street officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Blaine attended Grace House Church and was a graduate of Muscle Shoals High School. He loved God first and his family second. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, video games, and bowling.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Rayburn Smith.
Survivors are his parents, Truitt and Tammy Smith; sister, Brittany White; nephew, Maverick White; Grandma Barbara Smith; Nanny Jerri Jones; Popaw Robert Jones; stepgrandfather, Mitchell Wallace.
Commented