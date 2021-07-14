CALERA, ALABAMA — Robert “Bob” Daniel Mattiace, 78, died July 10, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Tharptown Cemetery. He was married to Louise Montgomery Mattiace for 49 years.

