LEXINGTON — Robert “Bob” Edwin Currotto, 62, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. Bob had a successful career as a master carpenter. He was a devoted husband and his family meant everything to him.
Mr. Currotto was preceded in death by his father, William Frank Currotto, Sr.; and mother, Gladys Stone Currotto. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Balentine Currotto; son, Joseph Currotto (Mallory); daughter, Nicole Currotto; stepson, Brian Smith (Shawn); stepdaughter, Regina Parrish (Chuck); brothers, William “Bill” Curotto and Danny Currotto (Linzuay); sisters, Cecilia Currotto and Cyndi Gibson (Ron); grandchildren, Olivia, Ella, Lane, Vera and a baby granddaughter due in July; stepgrandchildren, Jordan, Logan, Eric and Ashley; stepgreat-grandchildren, Austyn, Brycen, Trip and Ellis.
A celebration of life for Bob’s family and friends will be planned at a later date.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
