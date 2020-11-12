DECATUR — On the morning of Friday, November 6, 2020 Bob, as he was known among friends and family, passed away and now the world is not quite as funny of a place. Bob was born September 20, 1948 in Sheffield, Alabama. He was the youngest of three children, and the undisputed comedian of the family. He attended Sheffield High School, graduating in 1966. He may not have graduated with distinguished academic honors, but he held many successful parties while his parents were out of town and made many beer runs to Tennessee unbeknownst to law enforcement.
He met his wife of 52 years, Kathie Alvis at age 17, at the popular Shoals hangout the Woody Mac Corral. Kathie was 16 and they became inseparable. Bob would not hang around long, joining the United States Navy in 1966. He and Kathie married in 1968 at Central Baptist Church in Florence and Bob was soon deployed to Vietnam. He served as a communications specialist on the U.S.S. Intrepid until 1971. After retirement from the Navy, he served in the Air Force National Guard for 20 years. Bob attended Chattanooga State, now known as University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and earned a degree as an electrical engineer. He was employed by TVA for over 30 years, working the majority of his years at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant. During his years at Browns Ferry, he also served as president of the Engineers Association, fighting for workers’ rights.
Bob and Kathie have two children, Robert Todd Frederickson and Ashley Elizabeth Frederickson Froscello, and two grandchildren, Marley and Jaxon Froscello. Bob’s number one love in life was Kathie. He also loved his children and grandchildren fiercely, and enjoyed spending time telling bad jokes and hearing his grandkids laugh at Big Daddy’s one of a kind comedy. He was a true patriot and lover of Bama football. He and Kathie also loved to travel and saw much of the world together over the course of their marriage.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Bryan Frederickson; his father, James Pace Frederickson; and his sister, Helen Hargett. He is survived by his loving wife Kathie; his children, Todd and Ashley; his grandchildren, Marley and Jax; his brother, Gordon Frederickson, and too many friends to name.
Bob was the man everyone wanted to be friends with and lived a life of love, honor, and friendship. He will be missed more than words can adequately express. A celebration of life service will be held Friday November 13, 2020, 2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Decatur. No visitation is planned. Please wear a mask. Your watch has ended Bob. Fair winds and following seas. Until we meet again.
