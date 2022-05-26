ONEIDA, TENNESSEE — Robert “Bob” Lee Tackett, age 78, of Oneida, TN (formerly of Russellville), passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence.
Bob loved and cared for everyone. He was a good husband, father, and grandfather. He had a strong faith in God. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt Ginseng.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Tackett; son, Rodney Tackett; parents, William and Hattie (Hamilton) Tackett; and 10 siblings.
He leaves to cherish her memory his wife, Marie Tackett; children, Robert Tackett, Jr., Dennis Tackett (Pam), Dana Copeland (Jonathan), Rance Tackett; grandchildren, Kesley Tackett (Jacob), Skyler Tackett (Grace), Shawn Shackleford, Ella Copeland, Faith Tackett, Lauren Tackett, Hagen Tackett; great-grandchild, Baylor Seal; siblings, Ronnie Tackett (Phylis), Patty Fowler (Curt), Billie Faye Henson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. today, May 26, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville, AL. The service will be at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Reverend David James officiating. Burial will be in Belgreen Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Danny Bryant, James Orrick, Jr., Steven Orrick, Tim Bryant, Brad McKinney, and Brian Copeland.
