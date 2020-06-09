FLORENCE — Robert “Bob” Powers, age 77, of Florence, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. The visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 with the rosary to start at 8 p.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home in Florence. Service will be on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home, with a graveside service at 10:30 at St. Michaels Cemetery with Father John O’Donnell officiating.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Col. William and Lillian Powers.
Survivors are his wife of 49 years, Carolyn Albright Powers; daughter, Sandy Brown Kasmeier (Jason); son, Sean Powers (Angie); grandchildren, Ariel Brown, Justin, Jessie and Julia Powers, Tes, Alyssa, Austin and Dylan Kasmeier (Marly); great-grandchildren, Isabella, Bryton and Nasher; brother, Maj. Bill Powers; and several honorary grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and countless close friends.
Bob was born on December 1, 1942 in San Diego, CA to William and Lillian Powers. He served in the United States Navy. Bob had a great sense of humor and loved to see others smile. Bob loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He retired at the age of 65 as a loss prevention engineer. After retirement Bob went to work at Walmart as a door greeter at the Cloverdale location.
Pallbearers will be Blake Terry, Jake Roach, James Dolan, Russ Bowling, Nick Wallace, Zack Venable, Ethan Alexander, Cory Vandiver, and Honorary Pallbearer Austen Alexander.
