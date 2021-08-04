FLORENCE

Robert “Bobby” Joseph Harris, 65, died August 2, 2021. Per Bobby’s wishes, there will not be a service at this time. He was the husband of Sabrina Davis Harris. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

