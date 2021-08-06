FLORENCE — Robert “Bobby” Joseph Harris, 65, of Florence, Alabama passed away Monday, August 2, 2021.
In his early twenties Bobby suffered a spinal cord injury that left him quadriplegic. Despite his injury Bobby had the perseverance to complete college, law school and practice law. Bobby was known for his charming smile, loving personality, and humor. He was a lifelong Alabama fan and never missed a football game. Bobby was a loving husband to Sabrina for over twenty years. He cherished the time spent with his family, friends and most importantly, his grandchildren and “my boys”.
Bobby attended Muscle Shoals High School and the University of North Alabama.He then graduated from the University of Alabama Law School where he continued to be an active alumnus. He practiced law in North Alabama for 36 years. Bobby performed numerous hours of pro bono work and was always available for anyone who needed his advice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Harris and Miyoko H. Moss; brothers, Patrick Harris and Billy Harris.
He is survived by his wife, Sabrina Davis Harris; step-sons (whom Bobby affectionately called “my boys”), Barton M. Tate and wife, Traci and Zachary J. Tate and wife, Justine; brother, Chris Moss and wife, Karen and brother-in-law, Jim Davis; grandchildren, Ella Claire Tate, Adalyn “Tootsie” Paige Tate, Sawyer Mai Tate, and Atticus Odin Tate; nieces and nephews, Mary Catherine Moss, Taylor Moss, Miyoko Harris, Jordan Davis and Justin Harris.
Special thanks to friend and caregiver, George Asher.
Per Bobby’s wishes, there will not be a service at this time. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Bobby was a gentleman of impeccable intellect, heart, and character. We thank God he came our way.
