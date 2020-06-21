FLORENCE — Robert “Bobby” Vance Watkins, 85 of Florence, was born in Lauderdale County, on February 03, 1935, and passed away on June 18, 2020 at Glenwood Healthcare. He was a member of Wood Ave Church of Christ.
Mr. Watkins had Polio at age 18 months, but as a young boy delivered newspapers and various other jobs. He sold bibles state wide as a teen and was offered a job while traveling with Gene Autrey’s band. He had various other jobs, owner of Bob’s Market and worked with his Dad in insurance and Real Estate business. In 1968 he was Director of Youth Work Program with the U.S. Department of Labor.
He graduated from Coffee High School class of 1952, and Florence State Teachers College (1956). He was a member of the Kiwanis Club serving as president in 1992.
Mr. Watkins was preceded in death by his parents Miley Kelly Watkins and Rhue Etta Parrish Watkins; and son-in-law, Jim Jackson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly Prentis Watkins; daughter, Patricia Williams and son-in-law Phillip Williams; grandchildren, Hunter Jackson and Kelly Jackson; great grandson, Brock Stefanu; step grandsons, Christian and Trever Williams.
Thanks to Glenwood Staff for their great care.
