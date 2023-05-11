F.5.11.23 Robert Mitchell.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Robert Brandon Mitchell, 52, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2023 from 9 – 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Michael Cummings will be officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery.

