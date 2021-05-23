TUSCUMBIA — Robert Bret Herron, 62, died May 19, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville with a graveside service to follow at 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens.

