Robert “Buddy” Hugh Walker, 84, of Florence passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 8, 2020 at his residence at the Bend of the River. Buddy was a very successful 5th generation farmer here in Lauderdale County. He had a zest for life that included hunting, training horses, motorcycles, flying airplanes, gigging frogs, and anything else that he took pride in. Buddy received his 60-year pin for being a member of the IBEW local 558 and in 1955 was All-State football player, earning him a scholarship to the University of Alabama. Mr. Walker was known as a legend by some and loved by many. If you were loved by Buddy you knew it as well and knew that you could always depend on him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ellen Coleman Walker; their children, Robert Hugh Walker Jr. “Bud,” Tina Walker Moore (Allan), Edith June Walker Miller (Mike), James Howard Walker (Rosie); sister, Mary Belle Stutts; grandchildren, Lee-Alice Monroe (Jamie), Ellen Walker Alexander (Nic), Maggie Elizabeth Miller, Morgan Grace Claunch (Chris), Michael Coleman Miller, Camilla June Miller, James Reed Walker, Andrew Jackson Walker, Sara Bella Walker, Lucas Colt Walker; great-grandchild, Madeline Grace Claunch, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson and Belle Fowler Walker; siblings, Andrew Claiborne Walker, Harvell Jackson Walker, James Marshall Walker, Howard Turner Walker, and Dora Marie Dodd.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to their loving caregiver, Cathy Wesson; a very special family Dr. and friend, Dr. Robert Mann; the nurses from Kindred Hospice, especially Teresa Thorn for all of their love and support.
A visitation for Mr. Walker will be held at The Chapel in Florence, on Thursday December 10, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. with service to immediately follow. Doc Shell will be officiating the service and family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Buddy’s final resting place will be Florence City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Buddy’s name.
