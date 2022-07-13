VILLA RICA, GEORGIA — Mr. Keenum was born on July 2, 1943 in Sheffield, Alabama, the son of the late William Eldridge Keenum and Virginia Thompson Keenum. He served in the U.S. Navy and loved his numerous shipmates on the USS Tallahatchie. He received his Bachelors Degree from the University of North Alabama and retired from Reynolds Metal Company where he was the Vice President of Human Resources and the Senior Labor Negotiator. He always enjoyed eating with his buddies from the ROMEO “Retired Old Men Eating Out” Lunch Group and his favorite hobbies included golf, tennis, whitewater rafting, fishing and mountain biking. He also loved pets and has many of his beloved dogs waiting for him at the rainbow bridge. Buddy had a way of charming everyone he ever met. His sense of humor and amazing smile stayed with him to the end.
Survivors include his wife, Johnnie Sue Keenum; son, Warren (Emily) Keenum; daughters, Melissa (Max) Potter, Lisha (Kevin) Hopf; grandchildren, Will Keenum, Sam Keenum, Andrew (Erika) Potter, Anna (Tim) Payne; great-grandchildren, Lola Kate Potter, Kennedy Potter, Jack Payne, Sam Payne; brothers, Bill (Jeannine) Keenum, John (Katie) Keenum and numerous extended family members who will miss him and loved him very much.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11 A.M. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Patton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations are made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
