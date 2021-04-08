HALEYVILLE — Robert “Butch” Benton, 68, died April 2, 2021. Celebration of Life service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Benton residence, 3521 Littleville Road, Haleyville, AL 35565. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville is assisting the family.

