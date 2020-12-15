RUSSELLVILLE — Robert Carl Mitchell, age 63 of Russellville, Alabama, passed away December 13, 2020 at his residence. He graduated from Russellville High School where he won the State Draftsman Competition under the guidance of Mr. Howard Daniel. He then studied at Northwest Community College and Athens State University. He was retired from TVA Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant as a CAD Supervisor and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
There will be a graveside service Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Webster Wade and Hudson Copeland officiating.
He is survived by siblings, Geri (George) Fulford, Donna (Greg) Batchelor, Roger (Marissa) Mitchell, Randy (Susan) Mitchell, Sandra (Hudson) Copeland and Lisa (Webster) Wade.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack E. and Marie M. Mitchell; and niece, Stacy Fulford.
Robert was talented and entertaining. He was a loving and supportive uncle to several nieces and nephews that he taught everything from life lessons to guitar lessons. He taught them to be quick-witted through his plentiful jokes. Most importantly, he instilled in them the power of resiliency and the value of laughter.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
