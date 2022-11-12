ROGERSVILLE — Robert Carlton Kelley, 85, died November 11, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2:30 pm. at First Baptist Church of Rogersville with funeral service following. Burial will be in Harvey Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Kelley’s family.

