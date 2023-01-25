MOUNT HOPE — Robert Cecil Herbert Brewer, 78, died January 23, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12-2 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery. He was married to Doris Borden Brewer for 58 years.

