FLORENCE — Robert Lee Chard, 79, of Florence, passed away September 17, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church; a U.S. Navy veteran from 1961-1965; a member of Killen Lodge #788 F & AM; Shoals Valley Scottish Rite; York Rite; Cahaba Shriners; Cypress OES #195; and North Alabama State Fair Board. Also, Robert was known as the “Chicken Stew Master” of St. James United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Monday, September 20, 2021 from 6-8 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 2 p.m,. at St. James United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Dean Bower.
Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military and Masonic honors.
Mr. Chard was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Samuel “Chick” and Edith Belle Hill Chard; and a brother, Richard Chard.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Lane Chard; sons, Tony and Dana, Al and Cindy, and Sam and Dawn; and a brother, Charles Chard.
Active pallbearers will be grandsons, Ben Chard, Charlie Chard, John Hyde, Bobby Hyde, Adam Wilbanks, Thomas Lindsey, Jaxon Parker, Gunnar Chard, Syrik Chard, Landon Hyde, and Jace Wilbanks.
St. James Men’s Coffee Club and Masonic Brethren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James UMC, Red Bird Mission, or the New Van Fund. Also, to the Scottish Rite Foundation for Dyslexia, In Care of Ned Cox, 417 Hansel Ct. Florence, AL 35630.
