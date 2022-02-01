KILLEN — Robert Charles “Bob” Himber, 76, of Killen died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be today, 1-3 PM at Elkins Funeral Home, 1535 Hermitage Drive, Florence, AL 35630. A graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Timothy Ray officiating.
Mr. Himber was born in Jackson, Mississippi to Mike Himber and Gladys Himber. He attended Western Kentucky University where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was married for nearly 50 years to the love of his life, Anita Hodge Himber. He worked in the Steel Industry for 35 years. He sold real estate and worked for the Shoals Chamber of Commerce. Bob loved the Lord and spent his life spreading the message. He organized mission trips across the United States and Brazil with Woodmont Baptist Church Men’s Ministry. He brought World Changers to the Shoals to enable young people to learn the joy of giving. When he retired, Bob continued working for children through Shoals CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). He worked diligently to protect the rights of children in foster care.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Gladys Himber; birth mother, Marguerite Strong; his precious mother-in-law, Evelyn Hodge; sister, Lorelle Reeves.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Anita Himber; sons, Michel “Buck” and his wife, Ashley, Adam and his wife, Sarah; niece, Rachel and her husband, Dusty; Paw Paw’s greatest joys, Hunter, Hudson, Charlie, and Henry; brother, Reggie Martin; many friends and those he impacted with his kindness and generosity.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be used to honor Bob’s favorite cause, CASA. The funds will help a foster child attend college. Attn: Bob Himber Scholarship Fund 102 Jackson Court, Sheffield, AL 35660.
