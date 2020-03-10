TUSCUMBIA — Robert Charles West “Bob”, 69, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a brief illness.
A celebration of life will be held today, March 10, 2020 at 12 noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia. Bro. Scotty Letson will be officiating. A time of visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
Bob was born on February 13, 1951 at Army & Navy General Hospital in Hot Springs, AR. He was a loving husband and proud father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Yuri, and son, Chris.
Bob served honorably as a veteran in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he began working at Champion International Paper in Courtland, Alabama and worked there for 28 years, and continued his career working at BF Goodrich Aerospace in Foley, Alabama, Chicago Midway Airport and then retired from SCA Tissue in Barton, AL.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Sheryl Ann Kimbrough West; daughters, Kimberly West (Shannon) and Dana Cornish; grandchildren, Bailee Moore and Christopher Moore; brothers, Richard West (Pat), Donald West (Linda), Billy West (Rhonda); many nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends. Also, two very special pets, Cotton and Pepper.
Pallbearers will be Austin Glenn, Jeff Miller, Russell Miller, Joel “Spud” Mitchell, Frankie Tubbs, Sr. And Justin West, Stephen West and Johnathan West. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug and Jeremiah Duke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Courtland Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of the West family.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is directing.
