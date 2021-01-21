FLORENCE — Robert Clark Evans, Sr., 67, died January 19, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Florence First Assembly. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the church with Trinity Memorial Funeral Home directing.
