SHEFFIELD
Robert Clyde “Pete” Lewis, 87, of Sheffield died Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Lewis; and his brother, Sam Lewis.
Clyde was born in Autauga County and was a 1951 graduate of Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. Clyde attended Auburn University until 1957. He then majored in accounting at the University of Alabama where he received a BS in Commerce and Business Administration in 1958. “Pete” was a Certified Public Accountant in Tuscumbia for more than a half century. He was a founding member of the First United Methodist Church of Muscle Shoals. Pete was also involved in multiple non-profits including the Tuscumbia Civitans, 911 Board of Colbert County and the Shoals Symphony Orchestra Board.
He is survived by his children, Don Lewis (Mary), Yvonne Letsinger (Walker), Ron Lewis (Doris), Rick Lewis, Alan Lewis, and Debbie Richardson (Shannon); grandchildren, Chris Lewis, Drew Lewis, Dana Lewis, Brandon Richardson, and Jenna Richardson; great-grandchildren, Carolyn Lewis and Grady Richardson; sisters, Margaret Baldwin and Sharon Ewalt (Dean); and sister-in-law, Charlotte Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Alabama.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
