WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Robert Cole “Bob” Turman, 68, died December, 5, 2020. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Monday at Waynesboro Church of Christ with burial in Wayne Furnace Church of Christ Cemetery. Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County, assisted. He was the husband of Sarah Nutt Turman.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.