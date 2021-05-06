HARTSELLE — Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Robert Copeland, 79, formerly Gadsden, who died Tuesday May 4, 2021. Todd Cothran will officiate. Crestwood Funeral home announcing.
Robert will be remembered as a true patriot, retired military, Vietnam veteran, loved fishing, Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves baseball. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Truly loved and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by wife, Marion Ann; parents, Clarence and Gladys Copeland; siblings, Reba Nell Decker, Billy Collier Copeland, Jerry Knighten, Carolyn Knighten, Larry Copeland, Roger Copeland and Jimmy Copeland.
He is survived by sons, Robbie (Mary) Copeland, Randy (Cyndi) Copeland and Ronnie Copeland; grandchildren, Ryan, Riley, Jane and Ryder; brother, James Edward (Vickie) Copeland, Shawn Copeland and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Mitchell Hollingsworth Assisted Living and Shoals Hospice.
Friends will meet graveside Friday, 11 a.m. at Crestwood Cemetery.
