HAMILTON — Robert Douglas Crabtree, 89, Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. There will be a graveside service Sunday, November 14, at King Cemetery, Leighton, beginning at 3:30, with Shane Harris officiating.
Robert was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War, and a member of the American Legion VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bufort and Nora Ann Crabtree; sisters, Irene Spencer and Naomi Owens; and son, Bobby Crabtree.
Robert is survived by his wife, Shirley Crabtree; daughters, Tammy Moss (Mike) and Jackie McMurtrey; son, Darryl Crabtree (Mary); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one niece and two nephews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented