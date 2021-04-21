FLORENCE — Robert Wesley Cromwell, age 79, of Florence, passed away April 19, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, April 22, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Tom Sibley officiating. Burial will be in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Cromwell was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Helean Cromwell; sisters, Pauline Lambert and Barbara Young; and son, Gabe Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dianna “Ann”; children, Judy Sharp (Mitchell), Roger Cromwell (Shelia), Cindy Gray (David), Tracey Goode (Daniel), Troy Cromwell (Angela) and Adam Smith (Jody); grandchildren, Matt Sharp, Tyler Sharp, Kelly Cromwell, Nicole Hayes, Chance Cromwell, Ashley Hunt, Brandi Darty, Lindsay Watkins, Jesse King, Molly Gray, Daniel Sharp, Hunter Kelley, Caitlyn McCravy, Brylee Goode, Heather Howell, Heather Stults, Savannah Hanvey, Kannan Hanvey and Emily Stutts; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Ira Sales Cromwell; sister, Dorothy Lambert.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jesse King, Chance Cromwell, Matt Sharp, Daniel Sharp, Tyler Sharp, Hunter Kelley and Bubba Watkins.
Mr. Cromwell was a life-long resident of Central Heights. He was a well-known farmer, carpenter and mechanic. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and was loved dearly by his family.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Kindred Hearts Hospice, especially Rosa and Brianna, and to Dr. Johnson at Clearview Cancer Center. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented