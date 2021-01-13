DECATUR — Robert Cyrus Stewart, 85, of Decatur passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, at home.
Mr. Stewart was born Feb. 25, 1925, to Robert L. and Rachel (Taylor) and graduated in 1953 from Coffee High School in Florence.
He joined the U.S. Navy Reserves during high school and was active duty in the U.S. Army in from 1955-57, stationed in Germany. He served in the Army Reserves until 1961.
He married Barbara Belew on Sept. 12, 1959, and worked at Alabama-Tennessee Natural Gas Co. while studying at Florence State Teachers College, graduating with a degree in business in 1964.
Mr. Stewart went to work with State Farm Insurance as a claims adjuster that year and was selected to transfer to the data processing department in 1970 at the corporate headquarters in Bloomington, Ill. He retired as a senior systems analyst in 1997.
He was an avid golfer for decades.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years; daughter Belinda, of Melbourne, Fla.; son Derek, of Athens; brother, J.C. (Virginia) of Florence; nephews Dr. Doug (Gayle) Hammond of Huntsville, David (Cassandra) Hammond of Decatur and Robert Carl Stewart of Florence; and niece Carla Jean Stewart of Florence.
Memorials in his honor may be made to CancerCare at cancercareorg or by check mailed to 275 Seventh Ave., New York, NY 10001, or to a charity of choice. No flowers, please.
Services will be private.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
Commented