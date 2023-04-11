FLORENCE — Robert D. Fulmer, 80, died April 9, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pine Hill Church of Christ. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you