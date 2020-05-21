TUSCUMBIA — Bob Carson, 85, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Visitation will be held today, May 21, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be on Friday, May 22, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Dwight Rivers officiating. Interment will be in Harris Chapel, Cherokee.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of First Baptist Church, Cherokee. He was a retired plumber and steamfitter with Local 760, a member of Vertagreen Masonic Lodge 919, and American Legion Post 31. He was a Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Cahaba Shrine. Bob was active in local and state politics. He was the owner of Depot Restaurant in Tuscumbia. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jerri Carson Pounders; parents, Max and Carrie Carson; brother, Earl Dean Carson; sisters, Jeanette Smith, Linda Nelson and Laurene Carson.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ray Nell Carson; son, Dennis Carson (Debbie); sister, Mary Nell Berryman (Elbert); grandchildren, Paige Hicks, Jordan Pounders and Tristan and Bailee Carson; and great-grandchildren, Carson and Peyton Chaney, Preslee Hicks and Mason Keller.
Pallbearers will be Joe Rutland, Joe Guthrie, Sheriff Frank Williamson, Leon Smith, Dale Smith and John Harbin. Tristan Carson, Carson and Peyton Chaney, and Tyler Hines will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama, Leigh Rose, Machelle Williams, and caregiver, Inethey Pride.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
