FLORENCE — Robert Dale Brooks, Sr., age 82 of Florence, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 after an extended illness. He was a founding member of NWASCCA, British Sports Car Club, Model Railroad Club and was active in the local scouting. He was retired from Sears & Roebuck, Co. and Alabama Electric Motor, a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a veteran of the Air Force National Guard.
Visitation will be today, October 12, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, with a chapel service following in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. John McKell officiating. Service will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Brooks; brother, Charles P. Brooks, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Moosman Brooks; sons, Robert D. Brooks, Jr. (Sharman) and Stewart B. Brooks; daughter, Melissa Brooks Waddell (Erik); grandchildren, Carson N. Brooks and Sadie C. Waddell; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be John Van Sandt, Terry Geiger, Marvin Gruber, Paul Webb, Leon Smith, and Mitch Mitchell. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jim Farrell and Chris Katechis.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or to National Ataxia Foundation.
An online guest book will be available to sign at greenviewmemorial.com.
