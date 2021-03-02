IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Robert Dale Dixon, 73, died February 27, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Railroad Cemetery. He was the husband of Linda Hannah Dixon.

