LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Robert Dale Franks, 67, died April 21, 2021. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral is 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Deerfield Cemetery. He was a member of Deerfield Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.