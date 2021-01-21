LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Robert Dan Ringelstein, 86, died January 18, 2021. Visitation wil be tonight from 5 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mimosa Cemetery. Mr. Ringelstein served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

