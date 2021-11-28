SULLIVAN, OHIO — Robert Daniel Kubitza, age 80, of Sullivan, Ohio, formerly of Tuscumbia, Alabama, returned home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Bob passed away at the home of his son Daniel, with whom he made his home for the past four years.
At the time of his death Bob was surrounded by his loving son, daughter-in-law, Kimberly, and beloved grandchildren, Davian Renee, Nathaniel and Stephen.
Bob was born in Richeyville, Pennsylvania, on January 24, 1941, son of the late Thomas Kubitza, Jr. and Mary Seach Kubitza. He grew up in Daisytown, Pennsylvania, and graduated from California Area High School. From 1962-1966, Bob served in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Airman First Class. He served tours of duty in the United States and Germany. After completing his military service Bob moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he worked at J&L Steel, later LTV Steel. While working in Cleveland, he met and married the love of his life, Marie Clingan. The couple was married for nearly 49 years when Marie passed-away in 2017.
Bob and Marie retired to Tuscumbia, Alabama, Marie’s home area, in 1995. In Tuscumbia, they were active members of the Valdosta Baptist Church and later the West Side Baptist Church.
Besides his son’s family, Bob is survived by his sister, Shirley Kadash of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania; brother, Bernard Kubitza of Ellsworth, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Hubert Clingan of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Mildred Royce of Florence, Alice Black of Charleston, South Carolina, and Martha Canida and Peggy Wilson of Tuscumbia.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Richard, Charles Ronald, and John Thomas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry, Homer, Ivo, W.C., Louise, Bud, Ruby, Jim, Sam, Junior, Ray and Joan.
Visitation at 1 p.m. celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 29th at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to these organizations that Bob was passionate about: Bible translation through Wycliffe Bible Translators projects in Brazil and veteran and first responder charity Tunnel2Towers.
