FLORENCE — Robert Daniel Moore, 48 of Florence, passed away on July 8, 2021 suddenly at his residence. Robert was born in Florence, Alabama. He lived in the Shoals area most of his life. He went to Bradshaw High School and then went on to work as a logger. He enjoyed and loved his family, hunting, fishing, water sports, and being in nature.
His remains will be cremated and kept with family until he is buried at a later date in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Richards Moore; and his father, Danny McCarthy. He is survived by his daughter, Madison Wimbs Fowler; step-father, Melvin C. Moore; sisters, Tonya Maloney Weisenseel and Haley Danielle McCarthy; brothers, Douglas Guthrie and Rodney Keith Moore; aunt, Olivia McCarthy Hale; nieces and nephews, Madison Weisenseel, Braylen and Nadia Barnett, Raylee and Kingston McCarthy; and great-niece, Amelia Clemmons.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
