FLORENCE — Robert Phillip Darby, October 23, 1927 - September 24, 2021
Robert Phillip Darby, age 93 of Florence, died peacefully Friday, September 24, 2021 surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness. Graveside services will be held at Greenview Memorial Park, Florence, Alabama on Sunday September 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The Reverends Tom Moye and Ally Ohki will be officiating. Active pallbearers will be Keith Hairrell, Lance Hairrell, Lee Miller, Tim Higgins, Barry Baker and Darrell Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers are Don Rowe, David Abramson, Neil Hayes, Wayne Graham, Larry Higgins, Hal Smith, Mark Higgins, Johnny Devaney, Bill Smith, Taylor Grier, Robert Potts, and Chad Vaden.
Phillip is survived by his sister, Faye Darby Smith (Hal), of Lake Mary, Florida; sisters in law, Faye McIntyre Abramson (David) and Bonnie Looney McIntyre (Bill), both of Florence, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his special friend Carole Darby.
His wife of 67 years, Hilda McIntyre Darby; his parents, Robert Edgar Darby and Mary Phillips Darby; brother George Jack Darby and sister Dorothy Ann Darby Hairrell preceded him in death.
A carpenter by trade, Phillip became a general superintendent with Massey Construction, Johnson Contractors and Smith General Contractors. He was also a partner in Florence Construction Co. He worked on several notable building projects over the course of his career that included Suntrust Bank, Lauderdale County Court House, Florence Post Office, Trinity Episcopal Church, St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Wood Avenue Church of Christ and many others.
He was deeply committed to his community and worked with RSVP, several community service organizations, including the Central Civitan and Central Community Center.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church was his home all his life and he had a deep love for his church family.
Phillip proudly served two years in the United States Army, and while serving he played on the Army baseball team for one year. He was recognized as one of the oldest members of American Legion Florence-Lauderdale, Post #11 in 2018 for 60 years of dedicated membership.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, The Community Meal at Trinity Episcopal Church, Wounded Warrior Project and Central Community Center.
Attendees are requested to wear masks and practice appropriate distancing. Phillip was deeply concerned for the safety of his friends and community over the last 18 months. Please honor Phillip’s commitment to civic responsibility by following this request.
