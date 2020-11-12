FLORENCE — Robert David Hyde, 80, died November 10, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Graveside service, with millitary honors, will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 12 p.m. Masks and social distancing are requested. He was the husband of Joyce Hyde. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

