FLORENCE — Robert Dennis Fulmer, age 80, of Florence, passed away April 9, 2023 at his residence after an extended illness. He was a member of the Local #320 Operators Engineers Union; president and founder of Cloverdale Bridle and Saddle Club and a member of Fox Hunters Club.

