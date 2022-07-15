SHEFFIELD — Robert “Don” Painter, 93, died July 11, 2022. A private service will be held for the family. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Don was a Christian, helping anyone who needed a helping hand.

