DELAND, FLORIDA — Robert Donald Burch, 66, formerly of Florence, died October 22 in DeLand, Florida. He was born in December 30, 1955 in Pasadena, Texas. Bobby attended Bradshaw High School and University of North Alabama.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald Burch of Florence and his sister, Donna Burch-Evans of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Survivors include his children, Bobby (Emily) of Melissa, Texas, Michael (Stephanie) of Orange City, Florida, Blake (Kaitlyn) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Tristin of Casselberry, Florida. Bobby is also survived by his mother, Patsy and brother, Ralph, both of Bellaire, Texas, and grandchildren, Hailey, Layla, Trace, Jemma, Rylee and Harper.
