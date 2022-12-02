PENSACOLA, FLORIDA
Robert Donald Shoemaker died suddenly in Pensacola, FL on November 27, 2022.
He was born December 7, 1946, in Russellville, AL and graduated in 1964 from Russellville High School where he played tackle on Coach Bill Doty’s team. After graduation he played football for Sanford University as well as for University of North Alabama (UNA).
In 1966 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in ordinance in Viet Nam and Okinawa. After discharge he returned to UNA and graduated with a degree in Chemistry. He joined the marketing staff for Koch Industries and made lifelong friendships while working in Koch locations in Tampa, Augusta and Wichita. For many years he coordinated guest services for customers attending the Master’s Golf Tournament. He was a member of the Georgia & Florida Oilmen’s Association.
After retirement he moved to Kelly Plantation in Destin so he could enjoy playing golf until his vision was markedly diminished by Retinitis Pigmentosa. He volunteered as a mentor and advisor for young men at Haven House, a halfway Center for recovering addicts. A lifelong Baptist he was a longtime member of Village Baptist Church in Destin where he developed many enduring friendships. Upon moving to Pensacola recently he joined Olive Baptist Church where he was warmly welcomed and assisted in many ways. He was a loyal, caring friend to many and loved dearly by his nieces and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Gladys Bass Shoemaker as well as his brother, Tom.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Stewart Shoemaker, Florence; nieces, Neeve Weinberger (Dane) Huntsville, Andrea Shoemaker, Florence, Leigh Smith, Pelham; great-nieces, Amanda Nunn (Josh), Elizabeth Kovach (Josh), Emma Tucker (Matt), Julia Smith; great-grandnephews, Rowan Tucker and Samuel Nunn as well as many much-loved cousins. His guide dog Vinney has been his companion, and eyes for seven years. Vinney has been his best friend and comfort during Bob’s recent health issues.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Foundation Fighting Blindness, 6925 Oakland Mills Road #701, Columbia, MD 21045 or Guide Dog Foundation, 371 E. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787.
The visitation will be held at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville, AL from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. today, December 2, 2022, with the funeral following at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens, Waterloo Road, Russellville, with military honors.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented