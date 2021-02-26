FLORENCE — Robert Donald Witt, age 79, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will immediately follow with his first cousin, Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery.
Robert was born on February 22, 1942 in Waterloo, Alabama to Reeder and Geneva Witt. He was a graduate of Central High School and later graduated from Florence State (UNA) with his degree in accounting. Robert served in the Alabama National Guard and was the owner and operator of Robert Witt Tax Service and Witt Motors. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Witt; parents, Reeder and Geneva Witt; brothers, Arnold and Ronald Witt.
Robert is survived by his children, Sandy Witt Bradley (Anthony Bradley), Cheloe Witt Young (Tim Behel); grandchildren, Cory Michael, Tori Bradley Lee (Cody), Cole Michael, and Lexie Bradley Calhoun (Dylan); brother, Jr Witt; sisters, Judy Witt Long and Pat Witt Dixon; special friend, Barbra Goodnite; host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cory Michael, Cole Michael, Carl Witt, Jr Witt, Cody Lee, Dylan Calhoun, Jessie Witt, and Landry Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Brewer, Larry Hill, and Joe Wilson.
The family expresses special thanks to the 3rd Floor nursing staff of Helen Keller Hospital for their devoted care and love.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Central High School Basketball or Wilson High School Volleyball programs.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented