TUSCUMBIA
Robert Donavan Johnson, 84, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Colbert Memorial Chapel at 1 p.m. Rod Stansky will be officiating. Entombment will be in the Trellis Columbarium at Colbert Memorial Gardens. He attended Margerum Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn G. Johnson; parents, Robert Johnson and Leona Finstead; brother, Jacob Johnson; and sister, Ramona Rhodes.
He is survived by his sons, Robert D. Johnson, Jr. (Fran) of Decatur, AL, Thomas A. Johnson (Tina) of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Steven W. Johnson (Debbie) of Cherokee, AL; daughters, Vivian M. Stephenson (Robert Woodward) of Carrabelle, FL, Gerreen E. Loften (Frank) of Taylor, AR, Susan J. Robinson of Jasper, TN, and Janet J. Henley (Tommy) of Tuscumbia, AL; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; special niece, Teressa Johnson-Sumlin; and nephew, George Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice, formally known as Alacare, for the loving care you provided our father. Thank you, Pastor Rod Stansky for the laughs and memories you gave us.
