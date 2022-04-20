FLORENCE — Robert Earl Johnson, age 68, of Florence, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, April 21st from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Shawn Reathford officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Berry Cemetery. Pallbearers are Birdie, Jeremy, Brad, John Phelps, Jason Phillips, Marty Pugh, and Dylan. Honorary Pallbearers are Bigworm, Logan, Jesse, Hawghead, and Jamie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Turner and Willie T. (Lard) Johnson; brothers, Arthur, Jackie, Roy, Gene, Coy, Danny; wife, Elizabeth; son, James Terry.
Survivors are his children, Jeremy (Holly), Jamie, Eric (Teresa), Ginny, Cody, and Robbie; grandchildren, Cindi, Jamie, Shyanne, Landon, Dylan (Kori), Armani, Mary, Jay Jay, Logan, Zaidyn, Zahlayah, Brilynne, Jakoalbe, Maddie, Grayson, and Kingston; great-grandchild, Jovi Krue; special nieces, Denise, Charlotte; special nephew, Jimmy; special friend, Eddie Shook, Chuck Burgess, and Don Prestage.
Robert was a member of Redemption Church in Russellville and was owner of Johnson Painting and Remodeling for 40-plus years which he leaves to his children. He taught many the tools of the trade. He loved all his children, family, and friends very much. He showed his love to many through his cookouts, fish fry’s, and his famous chicken stew and chili.
