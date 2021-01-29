PHIL CAMPBELL — Robert E. Landers, 72, died January 28, 2021. Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.